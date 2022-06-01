WGN’s Dean Richards shares his recipe for three summer salads.

Spinach – Watermelon Salad

Ingredients:

Dressing:

1/4 cup rice vinegar or white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon grated lime zest

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons canola oil

4 teaspoons minced fresh gingerroot

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Salad:

4 cups, fresh baby spinach

3 cups, cubed seedless watermelon

2 cups, cubed cantaloupe

2 cups, cubed English cucumber

1/2 cup, chopped fresh parsley or cilantro

2 green onions, chopped

Directions

In a small bowl, whisk the first nine ingredients (dressing.) In a large bowl, combine salad ingredients. Drizzle with dressing and toss to coat; serve immediately.

Greek Potato-Tomato Salad

Ingredients:

2 ½ pounds small yukon gold or mini red potatoes (or a mix of both), scrubbed and diced (1/2- to 1-inch)

¾ teaspoon salt, divided

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons white-wine vinegar

½ cup finely chopped shallot

½ cup fresh dill, chopped fine

½ cup fresh parsley, chopped fine

1 cup celery, diced

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon ground pepper

juice of one lemon

1 cup halved cherry tomatoes

⅓ cup crumbled feta cheese

¼ cup quartered Kalamata olives

2 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano or 2 teaspoons dried

Directions:

Put clean potatoes in a pot of water. Bring to a boil until fork tender. Let potatoes completely cool. Set aside.

In a separate bowl, whisk oil, vinegar, shallot, mustard, pepper and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Add the potatoes, celery, dill, parsley, feta, olives and oregano; stir well to coat. Mix well but carefully to not mash the potatoes.

If possible let the mixture sit for an hour or more in the refrigerator.

Add the tomatoes. Mix again.

Serve at room temperature or cold.

Tomato – Garbanzo Bean Salad

Ingredients

2 (15 ounce) cans garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed

2 seedless cucumbers, halved and diced

½ cup green pepper

1/2 cup red pepper

12 cherry tomatoes, halved

½ red onion, chopped

½ cup, fresh dill, chopped fine

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 (3.8 ounce) can, sliced black olives, drained and rinsed

1 ounce crumbled feta cheese

½ cup Italian-style salad dressing

½ lemon, juiced

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt (to taste)

½ teaspoon ground black pepper (to taste)

Directions:

Combine the beans, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, green pepper, red pepper, garlic, olives, cheese, salad dressing, lemon juice, garlic salt and pepper.

Add the dill.

Toss together and refrigerate 2 hours before serving. Serve chilled.