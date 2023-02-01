WGN’s Dean Richards shares these recipes that are perfect for your snacking table on game day.
Avocado-Shrimp Bowl
Ingredients:
- 2 medium ripe avocados, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 1-1/2 pounds peeled and deveined cooked shrimp (31-40 per pound), tails removed
- 1 cup pico de gallo
- 1/2 cup Clamato juice, chilled
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
- Dash pepper
- Lime wedges, optional
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients except lime wedges in a large bowl, stirring gently to combine. Divide among serving bowls. Garnish with lime wedges if desired.
Avocado-Mango Spring Rolls
Ingredients:
- 4 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- 1 teaspoon Sriracha chili sauce or 1/2 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
- 1 medium sweet red pepper, finely chopped
- 2/3 cup cubed avocado
- 3 green onions, thinly sliced
- 1/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 8 round rice paper wrappers (8 inches)
- 1 medium mango, peeled and thinly sliced
- 2 cups alfalfa sprouts
Directions:
- Mix cream cheese, lime juice and chili sauce; gently stir in pepper, avocado, green onions and cilantro.
- Fill a large shallow dish partway with water. Dip a rice paper wrapper into water just until pliable, about 45 seconds (do not soften completely); allow excess water to drip off.
- Place wrapper on a flat surface. Place cream cheese mixture, mango and sprouts across bottom third of wrapper. Fold in both ends of wrapper; fold bottom side over filling, then roll up tightly. Place on a serving plate, seam side down. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Serve immediately.
Tomato & Avocado Mini-Sandwiches
Ingredients:
- 1/2 medium ripe avocado, peeled and mashed
- 4 slices whole wheat bread, toasted
- 1 medium tomato, sliced
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped shallot
- 1/4 cup hummus
Directions:
- Spread avocado over 2 slices of toast. Top with tomato and shallot. Spread hummus over remaining toast slices; place on top of avocado toast, face down on top of the tomato layer.
- Cut into 4 pieces.