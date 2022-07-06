WGN’s Dean Richards shares his recipes for three asparagus appetizers on the grill: Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus, Beef Wrapped Asparagus, and Asparagus-Prosciutto Pizza.

Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus

INGREDIENTS:

16 large asparagus spears (3/4″-1’n at base) with tough ends trimmed off

16 slices of thinly sliced prosciutto

2 tablespoons olive oil

salt and pepper to taste

Pan of boiling water to par-boil the asparagus

INSTRUCTIONS:

Trim tough ends off of asparagus spears. Wash thoroughly. Place spears in boiling water; cook until bright green but still crunchy, about 1 minute. Prepare an ice-water bath. Drain asparagus; transfer to an ice-water bath to stop cooking. Drain asparagus again and set aside. Prepare charcoal or gas grill for medium – medium-high direct cooking. Wrap each spear with a slice of prosciutto. Brush the wrapped spears with olive oil. Lightly season with salt and pepper to taste. (the prosciutto is pretty salty, so be careful) Place spears on prepared grill and cook, turning as needed to evenly cook all sides, until the prosciutto is crisp and the asparagus has a slight char. The asparagus should be tender but firm.

Beef and Aspsaragus Negamaki (Rollups)

INGREDIENTS:

24 thin stalks asparagus, or 12 thick stalks sliced in half lengthwise

1 jar teriyaki sauce…or make your own:

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup sugar

1 bunch scallions, greens only

1 1/2 pounds beef, spiced or pounded thin (about 1/4 inch)

Salt and pepper

Toasted sesame seeds

Ice water bath

DIRECTIONS:

Pre-heat grill or oven broiler. Bring a medium saucepan of salted water to a boil. Cut off asparagus ends to within 3 1/2 inches from tips; reserve bottoms for another use. Place tips in boiling water; cook until bright green but still crunchy, about 1 minute. Prepare an ice-water bath. Drain asparagus; transfer to an ice-water bath to stop cooking. Drain asparagus again in a colander, and set aside. Pour (or prepare) teriyaki sauce into a bowl. Whisk together soy sauce and sugar until dissolved; set aside. Cut scallions into 3 1/2-inch lengths, julienned lengthwise; set aside. Place one slice of beef between two pieces of plastic; pound lightly to an even thickness. Remove plastic; trim into 2-by-5-inch rectangle. Repeat with remaining beef. Marinate beef in teriyaki sauce for at least 20 minutes. Lat slices of beef out on a surface. Season with pepper. Place 1 piece of scallion and 2 asparagus tips across 1 end of beef, so vegetables extend over edges; roll. Set aside. Repeat with remaining beef and vegetables. Grill or broil negamaki, brushing with sauce and turning, until slightly charred and medium rare, about 2 minutes. Sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds. Serve.

GRILLED ASPARAGUS AND PROSCIUTTO PIZZA

INGREDIENTS:

2 Tbs. extra-virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves, sliced

1 Boboli Pre-made pizza crust (or make your own)



6 oz. fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced 1/4 inch

thick

thick 4 blanched asparagus spears, cut into 3-inch pieces

1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion

1 oz. thinly sliced prosciutto, torn into strips 2

inches wide

inches wide 1 oz. Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, grated

DIRECTIONS: