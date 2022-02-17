(NBC Today) – Ah, the mighty casserole. The idea of it just brings back cozy memories of childhood. Made well, a casserole is proof that you are loved.

Cozy and versatile, a casserole is also a surefire way to feed a crowd and, more importantly, the leftovers taste even better once the flavors really marry together. When there’s time, it’s worth making double recipes so that extra batch of casserole can be frozen. Then, it’s easy to simply reheat it on those days when the last thing anyone wants to do is cook a big dinner.

Show everyone just how much they’re loved (and make an extra, cause self-love is important too!). There’s a casserole here for every taste — whether it’s meaty, vegetarian or even something sweet.

Click here for 25 casserole recipes to try for breakfast, lunch and dinner.