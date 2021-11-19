(NBC Today – Erica Chayes Wida) -There are so many side dishes to choose from on Thanksgiving spreads, but there’s one that absolutely must make an appearance every year. While butternut squash and mashed potatoes are lovely sides to have on Thanksgiving, neither one is as necessary as cranberry sauce.

Never underestimate the power of a fresh cranberry sauce. It has the ability to transform a bland and dry turkey into a sweet and tangy bird of splendor.

Click here to get 10 cranberry sauce recipes for Thanksgiving.

Click here for more Thanksgiving recipes.

Click here for turkey cooking tips.