LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Pulaski County Veteran Services plans to host a free veterans picnic across from city hall.

The picnic is open to the public and designed to assist veterans in learning about services and benefits available to them. Vendors like CareLink and Little Rock VA will be in attendance to help veterans access services like disability and transportation.

On Saturday, August 13 the event will be located at 501 W. Markham from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to information released by Pulaski County Veterans Services, veterans can be losing thousands of dollars a month by not accessing their benefits.

Vendors attending the picnic:

Arkansas Legal Services

Pulaski County Treasurer

St. Francis House

Veterans Hope Center

Pulaski County Community Services

Disabled American Veterans Association

Veterans Day Center Melba Perez

Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs

UALR – Military Student Success

Pulaski County Veteran Service

Pulaski Technical College – Veterans Upward Bound

Veterans Administration Regional Office

CareLink

Seniors Serving Seniors

Veterans Hospital, Ft Roots

VA Patient advocate

American Legion Post 74, NLR

CapTel

Contact Director of Veterans Services Albert “Al” Harkins at 501-340-5622 or aharkins@pulaskicounty.net for questions regarding the Pulaski County Veteran Services.