LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Pulaski County Veteran Services plans to host a free veterans picnic across from city hall.
The picnic is open to the public and designed to assist veterans in learning about services and benefits available to them. Vendors like CareLink and Little Rock VA will be in attendance to help veterans access services like disability and transportation.
On Saturday, August 13 the event will be located at 501 W. Markham from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
According to information released by Pulaski County Veterans Services, veterans can be losing thousands of dollars a month by not accessing their benefits.
Vendors attending the picnic:
- Arkansas Legal Services
- Pulaski County Treasurer
- St. Francis House
- Veterans Hope Center
- Pulaski County Community Services
- Disabled American Veterans Association
- Veterans Day Center Melba Perez
- Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs
- UALR – Military Student Success
- Pulaski County Veteran Service
- Pulaski Technical College – Veterans Upward Bound
- Veterans Administration Regional Office
- CareLink
- Seniors Serving Seniors
- Veterans Hospital, Ft Roots
- VA Patient advocate
- American Legion Post 74, NLR
- CapTel
Contact Director of Veterans Services Albert “Al” Harkins at 501-340-5622 or aharkins@pulaskicounty.net for questions regarding the Pulaski County Veteran Services.