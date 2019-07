I PLEDGE NOT TO TEXT AND DRIVE because it makes me 23 times more likely to crash. This field is mandatory.

I PLEDGE NOT TO TEXT AND DRIVE because it's like driving after having 4 beers. This field is mandatory.

I PLEDGE NOT TO TEXT AND DRIVE because it's like taking my eyes off the road for an average of 5 seconds. At 55MPH, it is like driving the length of a football field while blind. This field is mandatory.

I PLEDGE NOT TO TEXT AND DRIVE because distracted driving results in 330,000 people getting injured every year. This field is mandatory.

I PLEDGE NOT TO TEXT AND DRIVE because texting and driving is dangerous and life threatening to myself, others in my car, and everyone else on the roads. This field is mandatory.