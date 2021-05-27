No plans this weekend? Here are a few ideas: A list of Memorial Day events happening in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Many Arkansans have a three-day weekend coming up with Memorial Day on Monday.

Memorial Day is to honor military members who gave their lives for our freedom.

Memorial Day is also considered to be the unofficial start of summer.

Here are some activities this weekend to honor the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice and unofficially welcome summer:

Friday, May 28:

First Responders Appreciation Event

3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Wellington’s

7253 W Sunset Ave, Springdale, AR 72762

To RSVP for the event, visit Wellington’s website.

Friday, May 28 – Sunday, May 30:

Tulsa Drillers vs. Arkansas Travelers

7:10 p.m.

Dickey Stephens Park, North Little Rock

For more information and to buy tickets, visit the Arkansas Travelers’ website.

Friday, May 28 – Monday, May 31:

Northshore BalloonFest

North Shore Golf Range

5401 Northshore Cove

North Little Rock, AR 72118

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, visit Northshore BalloonFest’s website.

CoolWag: 2021 Memorial Day Leap

Coolwag Diving Dogs

210 Prairie Ln

Bentonville, AR 72712

For more information on the event, visit the NADD Portal.

Traveling Memorial at Maumelle

10 p.m. Friday – Noon Monday

Lake Willastein Park

For more information, visit the Arkansas Run for the Fallen event page.

Sunday, May 30:

Memorial Day Fireworks

Dark

Highway 7 South Bridge

For more information on the show, visit the City of Hot Springs website.

Sunday, May 30 – Sunday, June 6:

Baptist Health Little Rock Open

10 a.m. Sunday, May 30 – 3 p.m. Sunday, June 6

Rebsamen Tennis Center

1501 Leisure Place

Little Rock, AR 72204

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Baptist Health Foundation’s event page.

Monday, May 31:

Memorial Day Flag Garden

Hospitality Ln, Lowell, AR 72745

For more information on the event, visit Project RED Friday’s Facebook event page.

Remember the Heroes Challenge

10 a.m.

1511 South Rose Street

Sheridan, AR 72150

For more information and to register, visit Remember the Heroes Challenge website.

Memorial Day Ceremony at the Arkansas State Cemetery

10 a.m.

Facebook Live

For more information and to tune in to the Facebook Live, see our story on the event.

Memorial Day Ceremony in Cabot

11 a.m.

Veterans Park Community Center

508 N Lincoln St

Cabot, AR 72023

For more information, visit the Criswell Robinson American Legion Facebook event page.

Monday, May 31 – Saturday, June 5

88th Annual Old Fort Days Rodeo

Kay Rodgers Park, Fort Smith

For more information, visit the City of Fort Smith events page.