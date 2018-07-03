New Photo IDs Offered by City of LR
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The City of Little Rock is offering a new kind of photo identification card to people living in the city starting this weekend.
The Little Rock ID card is designed for those who are not able to apply for various forms of identification and need access to city services, healthcare and financial institutions.
The first 150 people to attend the Multicultural Liaison Office grand opening on Saturday will be able to schedule an appointment to apply for the card.
"So they can be part of our society. We can increase public safety and generally incorporate them into the community better," explains Maricella Garcia, City of Little Rock Multicultural Liaison Office.
Applicants must be older than 14 and bring documentation to prove their identity and residency.
