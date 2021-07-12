Training programs and registration open as Little Rock Marathon approaches

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Runners and non-runners, the time to sign up for the Little Rock Marathon is now.

Official training programs are underway, and KARK is a sponsor along with Rock City Running.

Marathon weekend begins November 20, but you don’t have to start your running journey with the main event.

Trainer Hobbit Singleton says plenty of people start with the 5k, and run the 10k the following year. The next year, they may upgrade to the half-marathon before setting sights on the full 26.2 miles.

Training schedules are tailored to keep runners safe in preparing them to complete their event without the risk of injury.

Signing up is free, you can do so HERE.