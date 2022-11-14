LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thanksgiving is right around the corner and people are getting ready to start cooking those turkeys.

Although, with the cost of food being so high, places like the Compassion Center in Little Rock, are seeing many more empty shelves than normal.

“This is the first time I have ever seen it this low like this,” Little Rock Compassion Center CEO William Holloway said.

Shelves in years past, that used to be packed, are now looking empty.

“We are down about 2/3 of what we have been in years past,” Holloway said.

William Holloway said donations have started to come in, but the high cost of food is still making it a challenge.

“A lot of families that donated last year is unable to donate this year for one reason or another because of the food and trying to feed themselves,” Holloway said.

Holloway said when it comes to turkey donations.

“Right now we have only got approximately 40 turkeys in, where usually this time of year we have 70-80 turkeys in or more,” Holloway stated.

Meaning some big shifts.

“We can only supply or feed what we’ve got coming in, that’s just all we can afford to do,” and “if we don’t get any more turkeys in than what we have been getting in, then we will have to just stay to the meal here at the compassion center, we won’t be able to pass out any turkeys to any families that come in, except for the ones we have prepared here for ourselves,” Holloway stated.

Holloway said they expect to see almost 600 people a day during the weekend of Thanksgiving, and he hopes people can find it in their hearts to donate and help feed those in need if they have the extra funds.