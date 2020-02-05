Health Matters: Baptist Health rolls out with Virtual Care App

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– A diving trip to Belize is the perfect getaway for Morgan Sauer. However, vacation took a turn for the worse the night before he was ready to fly back home to Little Rock.

“I started having some intense abdominal pain and started quite frankly having massive diarrhea,” says Doctor K. Morgan Sauer, Baptist Health Director of Palliative Medicine

A doctor himself, Morgan turned to a new app he recently learned of called Baptist Health Virtual Care. It allows patients to connect with doctors anytime, anywhere. He downloaded it right on the spot, filled out his information and connected with a doctor instantly.

“I got to speak with that physician face to face, described my symptoms,” says Morgan.

After a few minutes of research, the doctor recommended Morgan a few options. He said it was easy to get at a nearby pharmacy.

“That kept me from having to go to the local clinic or the local hospital which can be very expensive,” he explained.

So far, the app has been well received from Baptist Health patients who want convenient health care at the palm of their hand. 24/7, doctors on the other side of the screen who are ready to help with conditions that don’t need lab work, such as colds, rashes and pink-eye.

“The millennial generation is certainly influencing the way we deliver healthcare. It is about convenience factor and getting things done quickly,” says Morgan.

It’s online care that can save you travel time and get you on the road to recovery faster. Virtual Care visits are $55. To learn more about how it works, click here.

