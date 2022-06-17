LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – KARK’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group, Inc., is celebrating its 26th year in serving communities across the country.

Every year, Nexstar holds the Founder’s Day of Caring, where employees from all over the country do projects to help organizations.

On Friday, KARK employees volunteered at the Little Rock Animal Village, 6th Street clean-up and Dunbar Community Gardens.

At the Little Rock Animal Village, KARK employees showed some love to animals looking for a forever home. During the 6th Street clean up the area had litter pick-up and beautification projects, while Dunbar Gardens provided the space for employees to help with urban agriculture.

When you’re just trying to get that perfect pup shot for Founder’s Day of Caring, but ball is life 🐶👋#NexstarCares #NexstarNation @McKinley2310 pic.twitter.com/9bziF1o1Fw — Claire Kreuz (@ClaireKreuz_4) June 17, 2022

We spent part of today volunteering at Dunbar Gardens and Little Rock Animal Village for Nexstar’s Founders Day of Caring #NexstarCares #NexstarNation pic.twitter.com/Y3y52dyMHk — KARK 4 News (@KARK4News) June 17, 2022

I don’t think this should count as volunteering, it was too fun! Dunbar Garden is a fantastic gem we have in Little Rock teaching about sustainability in our community. #NexstarNation #NexstarCares pic.twitter.com/rtbcd4jpTG — Carmen Rose (@CarmenRoseWx) June 17, 2022

For more information on Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring, visit the company’s website.