LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s summertime, so it’s time to head to the beach, but if you can’t make it to the beach Junior Achievement is ready to bring it to you.

Honorary chairman for the event, Josh Hallenbeck stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 to discuss a great opportunity to practice your bowling skills and get involved with Junior Achievement.

Junior Achievement will be hosting its 2022 Beach Bowl Friday, June 24 at 12 p.m. at Millennium Bowl.

Players can join an existing team or create their own, with each time having five bowlers. The cost will be $50 per person with sponsership opportunities.

There will also be a trophy for the highest and lowest scoring team and prizes for best dressed.

All funds raised will stay in central Arkansas to reach local students through financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship programming.

To register, go to Arkansas.JA.org.