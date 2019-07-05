Good News Matters: Fresh 2 You Mobile Market

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansan recently featured on America’s Ninja Warrior will compete again on the show later this month.

Joshua Harris is looking forward to not only continuing in the competition, but showcasing his local nonprofit across the country and raising awareness for healthy eating.

“Such an incredible opportunity not just to have fun and compete, but to talk about Little Rock,” says Harris, who runs the Fresh 2 You Mobile Market (Click here for website).

If you don’t recognize him from his national TV debut, you may have seen him around town helping others.

“It’s all about helping people in food insecurity, people who don’t have access to food, and to healthy foods – fruits, produce. So, it’s helping families in need,” says Harris.

The bus goes to food deserts in the area and provides healthy foods for hungry families. Anytime Arkansans are facing a challenge, they show up.

“We’ve been able to help flood vistims. We took the bus out to the Veterans Day center,” he adds.

Harris directs the nonprofit for free, because he sees the need.

“It’s just something that’s a part of my faith. I love to do it to help other people,” continues Harris.

He’s passionate about teaching others that eating the right foods can change your health and your life. And, he’s thankful to share that on a national platform.

As far as his motivation when he competes on American Ninja Warrior, Harris finds it in the audience with his wife and three kids cheering him on.

“Having them there, as I was running, to look up and see their smiling faces…it gave me so much motivation,” he says.

Watch out for him on the next episode as he competes in Oklahoma City.

In the meantime, you’ll see him around town serving others, and making a big impact for those in need.

American Ninja Warrior airs Friday nights at seven on KARK.