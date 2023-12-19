CONWAY, Ark. – The doors on a long-awaited project are finally opening in Conway. On Tuesday, the city held a ribbon cutting for its first Emergency Shelter for the homeless.

“It honestly feels like a dream,” CAPCA community program director Lacey Strom said.

The shelter was a team effort between the city and non-profits in Conway. As the doors open, Community Advocate Programs for Central Arkansas will take over to run the shelter.

“It’s kind of like our final piece,” Strom said.

For the last four years, Strom has worked with CAPCA to care for the city’s homeless population, helping them get back on their feet.

It’s a job just a few years ago, she could only dream about.

“It’s kind of a long story but it has definitely shaped me into the person I am,” Strom said.

Emotions come flooding back as Strom replays moments of her past. She says she use to be homeless and knows all too well what a small gesture can do.

“When you have a past like mine, you’re not given a whole lot of opportunities to move out of that and so having someone to give me the opportunity and believe in me was really amazing,” Strom said.

Since then, Strom has made it her mission to pay it forward.

She said this shelter will be a saving grace for the community, offering more than a place to stay.

“They can come and get signed up for counseling, signed up for Medicaid, whether it’s a haircut or to see a doctor,” CAPCA Executive Director Jennifer Welter said.

The shelter will hold a little more than 30 adults. It has dorm rooms, bathrooms, showers, laundry and an eating facility.

Doors will open to the public Thursday, Dec. 21.