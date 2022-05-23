CONWAY, Ark – A business in Conway is finding the good in a stressful situation after being asked to relocate and given just 60 days to do so.

“The thing is we really didn’t have a choice,” said Palmer Music Company Owner Preston Palmer.

Palmer opened his music store on Oak Street back in 2016, selling instruments and offering music lessons.

“Music has always been a big part of my life,” said Palmer.

Last month, Palmer said he got notice the property he had been leasing his space off was sold to another company.

The new owner’s intention was to tear the space down, giving Palmer 60 days to vacate.

“It was a whole lot of things that had to happen like yesterday,” said Palmer.

Suddenly Palmer had two months to find a new space, get the permits from the City, renovate, and reopen.

“I didn’t think there was any way,” said Palmer.

Palmer says construction crews were booked two months out and the artist he wanted to help design the space was busy as well.

“I was like, I don’t have availability until July,” said Conway artist Jessica Jones.

Palmer says a move that quickly seemed impossible until it wasn’t.

“I was able to find some friends of mine who were willing to bend over backward to help me out,” said Palmer.

Today, crews are hanging up lights and putting paint on the walls, working overtime to help get doors open.

“It’s the solidarity of we’re all in this together,” said Jones.

Jones says the time sacrificed was a no-brainer, it’s part of being a local business.

“We really do support each other,” said Jones.

Despite the stress, Palmer says the move was a blessing in disguise and the push they needed to expand.

The new store is expected to open in Downtown Conway on June 1.