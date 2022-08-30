LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The Wolfe Street Foundation is opening the door to a new program to help those recovering from substance abuse.

The non-profit held a ribbon cutting Tuesday for two apartments that will house up to 8 people in the program.

“Being able to have a safe place to lay your head at night that’s nice and clean, it just takes that pressure off,” said the Regional Director for Bradford health substance abuse treatment programs Dori Haddock.

Leaders at the Wolfe Street foundation said housing is a key component of the recovery process and believe it has been put on the back burner for too long.

“When you have 80 something percent of people returning to use within one year of treatment, I mean it’s pretty obvious that we need to do more than just 28 days in a recovery center,” said Wolfe Street Foundation Executive Director Justin Buck.

Monte Payne helps lead the peer support group at the non-profit.

Payne has been in recovery for 18 years.

“They had this new stuff going around and I got caught up in it,” said Payne.

Payne says he’s happy where he is now but says the road to get there wasn’t always easy.

“It made you very fearful that last week of recovery,” said Payne. “You got like 6 days, and you already know you don’t know where you’re going to stay.”

At the end of the 11th 30-day treatment program, Payne says fear was the farthest thing from his mind. He knew he had a home, and a group of people to support him.

“I was able to really see myself as a sober person,” said Payne.

Payne and other Wolfe Street Foundation leaders say they hope the two apartments will do the same for others in recovery.

“Helping with everything in their life, not just recovery and that’s how we break the stigma,” said Buck.

The two apartments were funded through a grant program.

Each person will live in the apartment for up to 12 months, attending meetings and building fellowship.

The end goal, leaders say, is to help each person find a job and a home of their own.