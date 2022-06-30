LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This July 4, many Arkansans will be heading out to celebrate the holiday and there are plenty of places with food, live music and, of course, fireworks across the Natural State.

In central Arkansas in particular, there are several places to catch fireworks throughout the long holiday weekend.

The celebrations kick off in Lonoke on Friday with Pops on the Prairie 2022 at the Lonoke Area Chamber of Commerce. There will be food trucks, a parade to honor veterans in the community and games for the kids and family.

In Hot Springs the celebrations kick off on Sunday with a free fireworks display over Lake Hamilton beginning at dark. In case of rain, fireworks will be rescheduled for Monday.

Also on Sunday is Porchfest 2022 at Big Red Dog Productions in Hensley. Porchfest features music from The Gravel Yard, Cliff & Susan and special guests as well as baggo, yard pong and yard dancing, with the fireworks beginning at 9:15 p.m.

Conway will be hosting their Freedom Fest event at Beaverfork Lake Park on Sunday from 6 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The event is dog-friendly with leashes required and will feature food trucks, live entertainment and fireworks happening at 9:15 p.m.

On Monday July 4, downtown Little Rock will be hosting its 38th annual Pops on the River. There will be music, food trucks, vendors, a military appreciation tent and fireworks. The event begins at 3 p.m. with fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m.

The Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Pops in the Park event Monday at Bishop Park starting at 6 p.m.. The free event promises food trucks, yard games and live music before the big fireworks show.

Benton residents can check out the Red, White and Boom event on Monday in Riverside Park. The event is being put on by the City of Benton and the Benton Chamber of Commerce, with fireworks starting at dark.

Hot Springs Village will be holding their Stars and Stripes 4th of July Celebration on Monday at Balboa Beach. There will be food trucks on the beach, live music from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. and fireworks are set to begin at 9:15 p.m.

Maumelle will also be having celebrations on Monday with 4th Fest at Lake Willastein Park. The event will feature a live concert from Arkansas-based blues-rock outfit Amie Bishop & The Slingerz.

Also happening on Monday is the Big Bang on the Range fireworks show at the Jacksonville Sports Complex. The gates open at 5 p.m. and fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m. and the event is free.

The Live Like Bryce Foundation will be hosting their 4th annual Royal Blast fireworks show, which is billed as the best fireworks show in Garland County. In addition to food and live music there will be a corn hole tournament, shaved ice and a kids’ zone. The event is free, but donations for the Live Like Bryce Foundation are welcome.

Searcy will be hosting their Beats & Eats July 4th United We Stand event on Monday featuring live music from Nashville-based bluegrass group The Steeldrivers. In addition to live music and fireworks there will be a mechanical bull, zipline, bungee jumper, laser tag maze, jousting and an exotic petting zoo by Cockrill’s Country Critters mobile petting zoo and pony rides.

For baseball fans, the Arkansas Travelers will be having their 4th of July Furious Fireworks Finale on Monday immediately after their home game against the Springfield Cardinals. For more events going on this holiday weekend around central Arkansas, check out our Community Calendar.