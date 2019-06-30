Pine Bluff Aquatic Center Opens

Pine Bluff, AR – The City of Pine Bluff opened its first public swimming pool in a generation. The Pine Bluff Aquatic Center opened its doors for the first time today with some special guest. Olympic Silver Medalist Maritza Correia McClendon and Paralympic Swimming Hopeful Haven Shepherd were there for a meet and greet with people.

McClendon, the first female African American swimmer to make the

U.S. Olympic team, won a silver medal in 2004 in the 400m FR, was a

three-time world champion, 11-time NCAA champion, and 27- Time

NCAA All American. She is also the first African American to break a

world record in swimming. Correia and Shepherd took the first swim with the Pine Bluff swim team, the Pine Bluff Sharks.

Shepherd, a nationally-recognized

athlete, is a 16-year-old doubleamputee, having lost both of her legs as

a baby during her parents’ horrific

murder-suicide in Vietnam. She was

adopted by a Missouri couple as a baby

and is now an elite swimmer with hopes of making representing the USA

in Tokyo at the 2020 Paralympics.

In addition to swimming, visitors to PBAC enjoyed a sample of other activities that will regularly take place, including Water in Motion and Zumba®.

The PBAC is the only center of its kind within a 60-mile radius to offer public accommodations suitable for competitive-level swim.

One of the features of the PBAC will be its relatively low-cost swim lessons, for which registrations are now being accepted. Costs for eight-week lessons for one are $40 for members and $50 for non-members. PBAC Memberships start at $30 for one month for a

single person and $50 for one month for a family of four. Single-day access is $5 per person.

To learn more about the Pine Bluff Aquatic Center, please email aquatics@cityofpinebluff.com.