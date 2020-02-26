Old railroad depot gets new life in Perry County

PERRY, Ark. – An almost 100-year-old railroad depot is getting new life.

The project has been years in the making for Rock Island’s Perry depot.

The work began with fundraising and getting all required permits before finding land in the city to relocate it.

The focus now is on fixing up the building, which already has a newly-built foundation.

Earlier this month, a post by Michael Hibblen to the Arkansas Railroad History Facebook page shared the latest update.

Photos by Buford Suffridge with the Perry County Historical & Genealogical Society