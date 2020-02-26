1  of  2
Breaking News
Nine more flu deaths in Arkansas, total now 65 for season Coronavirus scare clears courtroom, shuts down street in Mayflower

Old railroad depot gets new life in Perry County

Community Matters
Posted: / Updated:

PERRY, Ark. – An almost 100-year-old railroad depot is getting new life.

The project has been years in the making for Rock Island’s Perry depot.

The work began with fundraising and getting all required permits before finding land in the city to relocate it.

The focus now is on fixing up the building, which already has a newly-built foundation.

Earlier this month, a post by Michael Hibblen to the Arkansas Railroad History Facebook page shared the latest update.

Click here to read more about the project.

Photos by Buford Suffridge with the Perry County Historical & Genealogical Society

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter For Your Chance To Win!

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories