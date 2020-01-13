Maumelle Little Free Pantry helps feed people in need

MAUMELLE, Ark. – A free food pantry set up on the parking lot of a local church is helping feed people in need.

The Little Free Pantry is stocked by the community and available for anyone who needs it.

It’s located along Club Manor Drive at the St. Nicholas’ Episcopal Church/Maumelle Community Christian Church, which sits behind the Kroger store.

“Thank you to those who keep this stocked. You fed my family for a couple days. God bless you all,” reads a photo posted on social media last month about the pantry.

“When in doubt that you are making a difference in this piece of our world, you get a little sign,” the church said in sharing the photo. “Thank you to all that fill it with your contributions of food/love. You are making a difference.”

A photo shared on the neighborhood app Next Door late last week showed the pantry full of items.

“Take what you need and donate what you can,” reads the sign on the front.