‘Lasagna Love’ effort looks to support families dealing with pandemic stress

A nationwide effort to cook up some neighborly love is making its way to Arkansas.

“Lasagna Love” was started during the pandemic as a way to help others after a difficult year.

Families are paired up with teams cooking lasagna and other delicious dinners for those in need.

Two women in Arkansas are making it their mission to bring the program to the Natural State and say the joy it brings is worth a few extra dishes.

“It really makes my heart feel good,” Lasagna Love volunteer Joellen Bisbee said. “It’s just one of those joys.”

“Without knowing somebody, we can really make a little connection over the food,” Lasagna Love regional leader Tara Schultz added.

The program is looking for both volunteers and those who would like to receive a meal. To see how to be a part of the program, head to LasagnaLove.org.