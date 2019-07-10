Community celebrates the life of 10-year-old boy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A community gathered at Lake Hamilton to celebrate a young boy taken too soon by cancer.

Maximillan “Mighty Max” Boyce died June 27, 2019 after a little more than a year battling cancer.

” People think he got his strength from us,” says Mark Huseby, Max’s dad, “but we got strength from him. We drew our strength from him.”

Ten year old Max, best known to those who watched him battle cancer as “Iron Max”, left a big impact on everyone he met.

“I think that Max accomplished more in his 10 years of life than I will in the entirety of mine,” says Max’s mom, Monique Huseby.

Lake Hamilton’s auditorium was filled with family, friends and fellow fighters wanting to remember the difference Max made and the positivity he brought. His story reached far beyond Hot Springs.

“I had people in France, in South America that have contacted us that have churches by the thousands that are praying for him,” says Monique. “[They] are mourning for his loss.”

Max’s parents say when they started this journey they were alone and by the end of Max’s road they had an entire church and community behind them.

“I learned from him strength and courage,” says Monique. “Max was my hero… my son was my hero.”