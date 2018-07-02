AR Program Helps Eligible Households Pay Utility Bills Video

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. - The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program begins today in Pulaski County.

This program helps eligible households pay utility bills.

The Central Arkansas Development Center will host these events in 19 counties until the funds are exhausted.

THe CADC expects 600 people to apply today.

"It's sweltering this time of year. So we assist a lot of people. A lot of the vulnerable population: the elderly, the disabled," says Todd Anderson, Systems and Program Director CADC.

Those who are interested can apply at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds again Tuesday starting at 9 a.m.

