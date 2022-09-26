LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It takes a heart for service to make an impact on community and education.

City Year is focusing on its mid-year membership openings right now and City Year Chief of Staff Jeremy Hill stopped by Arkansas Today to talk more about the impact of the long-standing non-profit.

Hill also discussed what it’s like to be a member of AmeriCorps with City Year Little Rock and how to apply in advancing yourself and others through the program.

For more information, visit CityYear.org/Little-Rock.