Central Arkansas Bargain Hunts- Nov. 1-5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Attention bargain hunters!

Each week, KARK, along with the help of Ashley's Finds, will provide a list and map for upcoming estate sales, auctions and vintage markets.

Estate Sales:

Grassroots Estate Sales

Thursday - Saturday, November 1 - 3

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

109 Whispering Hill St.

Hot Springs, Arkansas 71901

Bette Bogart Estate Sales

Thursday - Sunday, November 1 - 4

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

14000 Windsor Rd.

Little Rock, Arkansas 72212

ReHome Resale Estate Sale

Friday - Saturday, November 2 - 3

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, November 4

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

10200 Brechen Dr.

Mabelvale, Arkansas 72103

Estate Sale by Rook’s Antiques

Friday – Saturday, November 2 - 3

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, November 4

12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

4113 Idlewild Dr.

North Little Rock, Arkansas 72116

Sale by The Junkin’ Station

Friday - Saturday, November 2 - 3

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

301 Club Rd.

Sherwood, Arkansas 72120

Roy Dudley Estate Sales

Friday - Saturday, November 2 - 3

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

5007 Hawthorne Rd.

Little Rock, Arkansas 72207

Caring Transitions of Little Rock Metro

Friday - Saturday, November 2 - 3

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

137 Deauville Drive

Maumelle, AR 72113

Ivo Jones Designs, Inc.

Saturday, November 3

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, November 4

12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, November 5

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Conway, Arkansas 72034

Tonya’s Estate Sale

Saturday, November 3

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

1607 Mulberry Rd.

Benton, Arkansas 72019

Estate Sale by Rook’s Antiques

Saturday, November 3

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

206 Wild Mango Cove

Benton, Arkansas 72015

Auctions:

Ball Auction & Realty

Friday, November 2

6 p.m.

5800 England Hwy.

North Little Rock, Arkansas 72117

Hobby Auction Service, LLC

Saturday, November 3

10 a.m.

1446 Hwy 319 N

Austin, Arkansas 72007

The Good Stuff Auction, LLC

Saturday, November 3

10 a.m.

6930 Hwy 5

Alexander, Arkansas 72089

Tracy Robinson Auctioneers

Sunday, November 4

1 p.m.

Hawthorne Rd.

Little Rock, Arkansas 72207

LJC Auction Service

Monday, November 5

6 p.m.

8613 MacArthur Dr.

North Little Rock, Arkansas 72118

