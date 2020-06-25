Central Arkansas Bargain Hunts- June 25- 28

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Attention bargain hunters!

Each week, KARK, along with the help of Ashley’s Finds, will provide a list and map for upcoming estate sales and auctions.

Estate Sales:

Saugey’s Pinnacle Auction and Estate Sales

Wednesday, June 24

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday – Friday, June 25 – 26

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 27

8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 28

Auction @ 1 p.m.

1300 Twin Coves Circle

Higden, Arkansas 72067

TK Estate Sales, LLC

Thursday – Saturday, June 25 – 27

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

1038 Slate Creek Way

Lonsdale, Arkansas 72087

Wakefield Estate Sales

Thursday – Saturday, June 25 – 27

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

116 River Oaks Commons (Boulevard?)

Searcy, Arkansas 72143

Pennsylvania Trading Co.

Thursday – Saturday, June 25 – 27

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

3000 Mossy Creek Dr.

Little Rock, Arkansas 72211

-We will require each shopper to wear a mask that covers both their mouth and nose. Please bring your own. (We will have a limited number available for $1 if you don’t have one.)

-We will likely be limiting the number of shoppers in the house and will be asking you to maintain 6+ feet distance between one another as you shop.

-We will have hand sanitizer available for you to use.

RunaroundSue Estate Sale

Thursday, June 25

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, June 26

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 27

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

6825 Hwy 5

Benton, Arkansas 72019

DUE TO COVID-19 – PLEASE WEAR A MASK AT ALL TIMES! 6’ SOCIAL DISTANCING RULES WILL BE FOLLOWED! DEPENDING ON CROWD – WE MAY HAVE TO LIMIT THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE INSIDE THE HOUSE AT VARIOUS TIMES.

Roy Dudley Estate Sales

Friday – Sunday, June 26 – 28

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

7 Shawbridge Lane

Little Rock, Arkansas 72212

Face masks, social distancing and limited admission required.

Roy Dudley Estate Sales

Friday – Sunday, June 26 – 28

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

43 Longlea Dr.

Little Rock, Arkansas 72212

Face masks, social distancing and limited admission required.

ErnaBuck Estate Sale

Friday- Saturday, June 26-27

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 28

10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

28 Forest Circle

Little Rock, Arkansas 72211

Sisters Estate Sales

Friday June 26

5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday June 27

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday June 28

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

1814 N Buckley

Fayetteville, AR 72701

Another Treasure

Friday – Saturday, June 26 – 27

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

9524 Miller Garden Cove

Sherwood, Arkansas 72120

Masks are required and social distance guidance will be practiced.

Grassroots Estate Sales, LLC

Friday – Sunday, June 26 – 28

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

1216 River St.

Benton, Arkansas 72015

Please remember when you come to keep a distance from other customers and if you have a mask please wear it. Hand sanitizer will be available.

J&K Estate Sales aka “Two Crazy Women”

Friday – Saturday, June 26 – 27

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

1015 River Oaks Dr.

Benton, Arkansas 72019

ReHome Resale Estate Sale

Friday – Saturday, June 26 – 27

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 28

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

5308 Hawthorne Rd.

Little Rock, Arkansas 72207

We ask for you to abide to CDC recommendations by wearing a mask, using gloves and sanitizer. Also, social distancing will be mandatory, especially while waiting in line to enter and at the checkout.

Burchfield Estate Sales

Friday – Saturday, June 26 – 27

9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 28

10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

2 Armistead Rd.

Little Rock, Arkansas 72207

Wear Your Mask

We have hand sanitizer

Estate Sale by Rook’s Antiques

Friday – Saturday, June 26 – 27

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 28

12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

3809 Glenmere

North Little Rock, Arkansas 72116

Everyone must wear mask to enter, social distancing and crowd limited as well.

Auctions

The Good Stuff Auction LLC.

Online Auctions begin to close at 8 p.m. Sunday, June 28

7824 Colonel Glenn Rd.

Little Rock, Arkansas 72204

For more on the sales and auctions, visit Ashley’s Finds by clicking here.