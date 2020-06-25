Central Arkansas Bargain Hunts- June 25- 28

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Attention bargain hunters!
Each week, KARK, along with the help of Ashley’s Finds, will provide a list and map for upcoming estate sales and auctions.
Estate Sales:
Saugey’s Pinnacle Auction and Estate Sales
Wednesday, June 24
11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Thursday – Friday, June 25 – 26
8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 27
8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sunday, June 28
Auction @ 1 p.m.
1300 Twin Coves Circle
Higden, Arkansas 72067
TK Estate Sales, LLC
Thursday – Saturday, June 25 – 27
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
1038 Slate Creek Way
Lonsdale, Arkansas 72087
Wakefield Estate Sales
Thursday – Saturday, June 25 – 27
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
116 River Oaks Commons (Boulevard?)
Searcy, Arkansas 72143
Pennsylvania Trading Co.
Thursday – Saturday, June 25 – 27
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
3000 Mossy Creek Dr.
Little Rock, Arkansas 72211
-We will require each shopper to wear a mask that covers both their mouth and nose. Please bring your own. (We will have a limited number available for $1 if you don’t have one.)
-We will likely be limiting the number of shoppers in the house and will be asking you to maintain 6+ feet distance between one another as you shop.
-We will have hand sanitizer available for you to use.
RunaroundSue Estate Sale
Thursday, June 25
3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Friday, June 26
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturday, June 27
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
6825 Hwy 5
Benton, Arkansas 72019
DUE TO COVID-19 – PLEASE WEAR A MASK AT ALL TIMES! 6’ SOCIAL DISTANCING RULES WILL BE FOLLOWED! DEPENDING ON CROWD – WE MAY HAVE TO LIMIT THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE INSIDE THE HOUSE AT VARIOUS TIMES.
Roy Dudley Estate Sales
Friday – Sunday, June 26 – 28
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
7 Shawbridge Lane
Little Rock, Arkansas 72212
Face masks, social distancing and limited admission required.
Roy Dudley Estate Sales
Friday – Sunday, June 26 – 28
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
43 Longlea Dr.
Little Rock, Arkansas 72212
Face masks, social distancing and limited admission required.
ErnaBuck Estate Sale
Friday- Saturday, June 26-27
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sunday, June 28
10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
28 Forest Circle
Little Rock, Arkansas 72211
Sisters Estate Sales
Friday June 26
5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Saturday June 27
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sunday June 28
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
1814 N Buckley
Fayetteville, AR 72701
Another Treasure
Friday – Saturday, June 26 – 27
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
9524 Miller Garden Cove
Sherwood, Arkansas 72120
Masks are required and social distance guidance will be practiced.
Grassroots Estate Sales, LLC
Friday – Sunday, June 26 – 28
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
1216 River St.
Benton, Arkansas 72015
Please remember when you come to keep a distance from other customers and if you have a mask please wear it. Hand sanitizer will be available.
J&K Estate Sales aka “Two Crazy Women”
Friday – Saturday, June 26 – 27
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
1015 River Oaks Dr.
Benton, Arkansas 72019
ReHome Resale Estate Sale
Friday – Saturday, June 26 – 27
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sunday, June 28
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
5308 Hawthorne Rd.
Little Rock, Arkansas 72207
We ask for you to abide to CDC recommendations by wearing a mask, using gloves and sanitizer. Also, social distancing will be mandatory, especially while waiting in line to enter and at the checkout.
Burchfield Estate Sales
Friday – Saturday, June 26 – 27
9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 28
10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
2 Armistead Rd.
Little Rock, Arkansas 72207
Wear Your Mask
We have hand sanitizer
Estate Sale by Rook’s Antiques
Friday – Saturday, June 26 – 27
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sunday, June 28
12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
3809 Glenmere
North Little Rock, Arkansas 72116
Everyone must wear mask to enter, social distancing and crowd limited as well.
Auctions
The Good Stuff Auction LLC.
Online Auctions begin to close at 8 p.m. Sunday, June 28
7824 Colonel Glenn Rd.
Little Rock, Arkansas 72204
For more on the sales and auctions, visit Ashley’s Finds by clicking here.