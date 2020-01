Central Arkansas Bargain Hunts- Jan. 9-12

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Attention bargain hunters!

Each week, KARK, along with the help of Ashley’s Finds, will provide a list and map for upcoming estate sales, auctions and antique shows.

Estate Sales:

J&K, Two Crazy Women, Estate Sales Thursday – Saturday, January 9 – 11

10 a.m.– 4 p.m. 15 La Canada Way

Hot Springs Village, Arkansas 71909

Sales by Dan Thursday – Saturday, January 9 – 11

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 1706 S. Prairie

Stuttgart, Arkansas 72160

J&K, Two Crazy Women, Estate Sales Friday – Saturday, January 10 – 11

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, January 12

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 111 Tom Ellsworth

Hot Springs National Park, AR 71901

Pennsylvania Trading Co. Friday – Saturday, January 10 – 11

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 3 Queens Court

Little Rock, Arkansas 72211

Roy Dudley Estate Sales Friday – Sunday, January 10 – 12

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. RDES Showroom

7509 Cantrell Rd.

Little Rock, Arkansas 72207

Estate Sale by Rook’s Antiques Friday – Saturday, January 10 – 11

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, January 12

12 p.m. – 4 p.m. 5701 Pecan Lake Dr.

Little Rock, Arkansas 72204

Antique Shows:

Antique Alley Arkansas Antique Show Saturday, January 11

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, January 12

12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Conway Expo Center

2505 E. Oak St.

Conway, Arkansas 72032

Auctions:

McGrew Auction Service Saturday, January 11

9 a.m. Pike County Fairgrounds

Glenwood, Arkansas 72160

True Grit Auction Service Saturday, January 11

10 a.m. 1911 South Frankfort

Russellville, Arkansas 72802

For more on the sales, markets and auctions, visit Ashley’s Finds by clicking here.