Central Arkansas Bargain Hunts- Jan. 23-26

Attention bargain hunters!

Each week, KARK, along with the help of Ashley’s Finds, will provide a list and map for upcoming estate sales and auctions.

Estate Sales:

Estate Sale by Individual

Thursday – Saturday, January 23 – 25

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

110 Bridgeview Circle

Hot Springs, Arkansas 71913



Pennsylvania Trading Co.

Friday – Saturday, January 24 – 25

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

419 Shamrock Dr.

Little Rock, Arkansas 72205



Estate Sale by Individual

Friday – Saturday, January 24 – 25

8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

1716 Alberta Dr.

Little Rock, Arkansas 72227



Grassroots Estate Sale

Friday – Sunday, January 24 – 26

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

1216 River St.

Benton, Arkansas 72015



J&K, Two Crazy Women, Estate Sale

Friday – Saturday, January 24 – 25

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

1201 Emory St.

Hot Springs, Arkansas 71913



Caring Transitions Estate Sale

Saturday, January 25

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, January 26

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Maumelle, Arkansas 72113



Sisters Estate Sales

Saturday – Sunday, January 25 – 26

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

693 Water St.

Batesville, Arkansas 72501



Auctions:



Hobby Auction Service

Saturday, January 25

10 a.m.

3924 Able Lane

Bryant, Arkansas 72022



Ponders Auction

Sunday, January 26

10 a.m.

1504 South Leslie

Stuttgart, Arkansas 72160



Caring Transitions of Little Rock Metro

Online-only Auction

Tuesday, January 28

7 p.m.

Maumelle, Arkansas 72113

For more on the sales and auctions, visit Ashley’s Finds by clicking here.