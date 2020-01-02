Central Arkansas Bargain Hunts- Jan. 2-5

Breaking News
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Attention bargain hunters!

Each week, KARK, along with the help of Ashley’s Finds, will provide a list and map for upcoming estate sales, auctions and vintage markets.

Estate Sales:

Roy Dudley Estate Sale
Friday – Sunday, January 3 – 5
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
RDES Showroom
7509 Cantrell Rd.
Little Rock, Arkansas 72207

Caring Transitions Estate Sale Little Rock
Friday – Saturday, January 3 – 4
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 11320 Oak Hill Rd
Little Rock, AR 72206

Estate Sale by Rook’s Antiques
Friday – Saturday, January 3 – 4
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
3200 Magnolia
North Little Rock, Arkansas 72116

Estate Sale by Rook’s Antiques
Friday – Saturday, January 3 – 4
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sunday, January 5
12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
5701 Pecan Lake Dr.
Little Rock, Arkansas 72204

Auctions:

Ponders Auction
Sunday, January 5
9 a.m.
1504 South Leslie
Stuttgart, Arkansas 72160

Ball Auction & Realty
Tuesday, January 7
10 a.m.
6700 Incas Dr.
North Little Rock, Arkansas 72116

For more on the sales, markets and auctions, visit Ashley’s Finds by clicking here.

