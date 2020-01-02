Central Arkansas Bargain Hunts- Jan. 2-5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Attention bargain hunters!

Each week, KARK, along with the help of Ashley’s Finds, will provide a list and map for upcoming estate sales, auctions and vintage markets.

Estate Sales:

Roy Dudley Estate Sale

Friday – Sunday, January 3 – 5

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

RDES Showroom

7509 Cantrell Rd.

Little Rock, Arkansas 72207

Caring Transitions Estate Sale Little Rock

Friday – Saturday, January 3 – 4

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 11320 Oak Hill Rd

Little Rock, AR 72206

Estate Sale by Rook’s Antiques

Friday – Saturday, January 3 – 4

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

3200 Magnolia

North Little Rock, Arkansas 72116

Estate Sale by Rook’s Antiques

Friday – Saturday, January 3 – 4

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, January 5

12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

5701 Pecan Lake Dr.

Little Rock, Arkansas 72204

Auctions:

Ponders Auction

Sunday, January 5

9 a.m.

1504 South Leslie

Stuttgart, Arkansas 72160

Ball Auction & Realty

Tuesday, January 7

10 a.m.

6700 Incas Dr.

North Little Rock, Arkansas 72116

For more on the sales, markets and auctions, visit Ashley’s Finds by clicking here.