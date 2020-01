Central Arkansas Bargain Hunts- Jan. 16-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Attention bargain hunters!

Each week, KARK, along with the help of Ashley’s Finds, will provide a list and map for upcoming estate sales and auctions.

Estate Sales:

Anna’s Estate Sales

Thursday – Sunday, January 16 – 19

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

214 Goshen

North Little Rock, Arkansas 72116

Pennsylvania Trading Co.

Thursday – Saturday, January 16 – 18

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

2 Valley Creek View

Little Rock, Arkansas 72223

Roy Dudley Estate Sales

Thursday – Sunday, January 16 – 19

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

RDES Showroom

7509 Cantrell Rd.

Little Rock, Arkansas 72207

ReHome Resale Estate Sale

Friday – Saturday, January 17 – 18

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, January 19

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

12 Millbrook Court

Little Rock, Arkansas 72227

Estate Sale by Individual

Friday – Saturday, January 17 – 18

8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

1716 Alberta Dr.

Little Rock, Arkansas 72227

Estate Sale by Oliver’s Antiques

Friday – Saturday, January 17 – 18

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

200 Plum Dr.

Austin, Arkansas 72007

ErnaBuck Estate Sale

Friday – Saturday, January 17 – 18

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, January 19

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

720 N. Monroe St.

Little Rock, Arkansas 72205

Estate Sale by Rook’s Antiques

Friday – Saturday, January 17 – 18

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, January 19

Noon – 4 p.m.

209 East Scenic Dr.

North Little Rock, Arkansas 72118

RunaroundSue Warehouse Closing Sale

Saturday, January 18

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, January 19

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

3100 Military Rd.

Benton, Arkansas 72015

Estate Sale by Individual

Saturday – Sunday, January 18 – 19

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

518 East 21st St.

Little Rock, Arkansas 72206

Tonya’s Estate Sales

Saturday, January 18

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

169 Grant 17

Sheridan, Arkansas 72150

Auctions:

The Good Stuff Auction LLC

Saturday, January 18

10 a.m.

Rocky Valley Cove

Little Rock, Arkansas 72212

Puckett Auctioneers

Saturday, January 18

10 a.m.

23782 I-30 Frontage Rd.

Bryant, Arkansas 72022

Saugey’s Pinnacle Auction and Estate Sales

Online-only Auction

Sunday, January 19

5 p.m. (soft close 1 item per minute)

4621 Asher Ave.

Little Rock, Arkansas 72204

Morgan Auction Service

Monday, January 20

6 p.m.

833 Hwy 367

Judsonia, Arkansas 72081

The Good Stuff Auction LLC

Tuesday, January 21

6 p.m.

7824 Colonel Glenn Rd.

Little Rock, Arkansas 72204

Caring Transitions of Little Rock Metro

Online-only Auction

Tuesday, January 28

7 p.m. (soft close 1 item per minute)

Maumelle, Arkansas 72113

