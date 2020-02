Central Arkansas Bargain Hunts- Feb. 6-9

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Attention bargain hunters!

Each week, KARK, along with the help of Ashley’s Finds, will provide a list and map for upcoming estate sales and auctions.

Estate Sales:

Retirement Sale

Thursday – Saturday, February 6 – 8

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

315 Main St.

North Little Rock, Arkansas 72114



Pennsylvania Trading Co.

Friday – Saturday, February 7 – 8

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

1000 N. Hughes St.

Little Rock, Arkansas 72207



Grassroots Estate Sales, LLC

Friday – Sunday, February 7 – 9

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

1216 River St.

Benton, Arkansas 72015



RunaroundSue Estate Sale

Friday, February 7

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, February 8

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

816 Teresa

Benton, Arkansas 72019



Grace Ellis Cottage Keepers Estate Sales & Services

Friday, February 7

12 noon – 6 p.m.

Saturday, February 8

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday, February 9

12 noon – 3 p.m.

1901 Collegiate Dr.

Pine Bluff, Arkansas 71601



Estate Sale by Individual

Friday – Saturday, February 7-8

8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

1716 Alberta Dr.

Little Rock, Arkansas 72227



ReHome Resale Estate Sale

Friday – Saturday, February 7 – 8

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, February 9

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

52 Vista Dr.

Little Rock, AR 72210



Estate Sale by Jessica

Friday – Sunday, February 7 – 9

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

930 E. Colonel Glenn Rd.

Little Rock, Arkansas 72210



Orbiting Debris Vintage Costume Jewelry Trunk Show

Friday, February 7,

5 p.m. – 8 p.m. (during SoMa After Dark)

Saturday, February 8

10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 9

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

South Main Creative

1600 Main Street

Little Rock, AR 72206



Caring Transitions of Little Rock Metro

Saturday, February 8

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, February 9

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Address will be available after 9 a.m. Friday

Maumelle, Arkansas 72113



Auctions:



Saugey’s Pinnacle Auction & Estate Sales

Saturday, February 8

10 a.m.

19029 I-30

Benton, Arkansas 72015



Bruce Cooper Auctioneers

Saturday, February 8

10 a.m.

605 Vine St.

Jacksonville, Arkansas 72076



Caring Transitions of Little Rock Metro

Online-only Auction



Tuesday, February 11

7 p.m. (soft close 1 item per minute)

Little Rock, Arkansas 72206

For more on the sales and auctions, visit Ashley’s Finds by clicking here.