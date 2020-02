Central Arkansas Bargain Hunts- Feb. 27- March 3

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Attention bargain hunters!

Each week, KARK, along with the help of Ashley’s Finds, will provide a list and map for upcoming estate sales and auctions.

Estate Sales:

Wakefield Estate Sales Wednesday – Thursday, February 26 – 27

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, February 28

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, February 29

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 401 E. Market Avenue

Searcy, Arkansas 72143

Bette Bogart Estate Sales Thursday – Sunday, February 27 – March 1

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 1105 Silver Creek Dr.

Sherwood, Arkansas 72120

Roy Dudley Estate Sales Friday – Sunday, February 28 – March 1

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. 7509 Cantrell Rd.

Little Rock, Arkansas 72207

V Smith Estate Sales Friday – Sunday, February 28 – March 1

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 2936 W. Country Club

Searcy, Arkansas 72143

Huge Sale by Individual Saturday – Sunday, February 29 – March 1

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 1808 Georgia Ave.

Little Rock, Arkansas 72207

Huge Estate/Moving Sale by Individual Saturday – Sunday, February 29 – March 1

8 a.m. – 3 p.m. 30 Deer Creek

Jacksonville, AR 72076

Anna’s Estate Sales Saturday, February 29

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 8011 Dan Thomas Rd.

Little Rock, Arkansas 72206

Estate Sale by Jan Saturday, February 29

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 813 Kings Mountain Dr.

Little Rock, Arkansas 72211

Estate Sale by Rook’s Antiques Saturday, February 29

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 4010 Pike Ave.

North Little Rock, Arkansas 72118

Exclusive Pre-Sale, Lifetime Collection of

Sam Elardo of Helena, Ark. Saturday, February 29

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. 2514 N. Rodney Parham Rd.

Little Rock, Arkansas 72212

Caring Transitions of Little Rock Metro Saturday, February 29

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Little Rock, Arkansas 72212

Auctions:

The Good Stuff Auction LLC Tuesday, March 3

6 p.m. 7824 Colonel Glenn Rd.

Little Rock, Arkansas 72204

For more on the sales and auctions, visit Ashley’s Finds by clicking here.