LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new partnership in Pulaski County is aiming to improve the lives of people struggling with food insecurity.

Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde and the quorum court on Thursday presented the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance with a $500,000 check.

The money will help stock food pantries and expand hunger relief gardens around the county, which is something many people are asking for.

“Their number one request is for healthier foods and for fresh produce and vegetables,” Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance CEO Kathy Webb said. “So that’s one reason we’re targeting that type of food. So, these families can have access to that kind of food. It really matters.”

Last year the county gave the Hunger Relief Alliance $100,000.

This year’s funds will help the alliance reach more people, especially the homebound and seniors.