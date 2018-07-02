Arkansas 2018 Fireworks Shows Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Communities all across the state are planning fireworks shows to mark the Fourth of July.

While most Independence Day celebrations will be held on the actual holiday July 4, some are planned for this weekend.

Here's a list we have compiled. If you don't see your city listed, check with your city officials:

Lake Hamilton (4800 Central Ave.) Hot Springs

Booneville Football Field (945 North Plum St.)

DeGray Lake Resort State Park Lodge Island, Bismarck

Mansfield High School Football Stadium (2500 Hwy. 71 South)

Beaver Lake (9484 Simrell Dr.), Garfield

Vandervoort Picnic Grounds (July 7), Vandervoort (Polk County)

Fairfield Bay (337 Snead Dr.)

Salem City Park (1078 US Hwy 412)

Gentry City Park (611 W. Main St.)

Ward Sports Complex (9 Industrial Dr.)

Bull Shoals-White River State Park

Rivermarket Amphitheater (400 President Clinton Ave.), Little Rock

Davidsonville Historic State Park, Pocahontas

Lake Willastein, Maumelle

Sandy Beach at Greers Ferry Lake, Heber Springs

Mountain Harbor Resort, Lake Ouachita

Sherwood Forest, 1111 W. Maryland, Sherwood

Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock (July 3)

Mountain View (Shoreline Amphitheatre)

Oaklawn Park (Spa Blast) Hot Springs (July 3)

Calico Rock, Earl King Park (off State Highway 56)

Fort Smith, Harry E. Kelley Riverpark in downtown

Harrison, Anstaff Bank Soccer Complex (202 Old Stonewall Rd.)

