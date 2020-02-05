‘World’s Worst Cat’ from N.C. animal shelter finds home in East Tennessee

SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (WATE) — Perdita the cat, called the “World’s Worst Cat” in a recent adoption post from a North Carolina animal shelter, has found a home in East Tennessee.

A couple out of Monroe County, Tenn. adopted Perdita and she left the Mitchell County Animal Rescue, Inc. on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Nearly 175 people applied to adopt her.

“After a successful meet-and-greet that included minimal growling and very little slapping on her part,” she was adopted by her East Tennessee owners.

The animal shelter saying Perdita “tolerates” her new owners and that she will have many cat-friendly amenities in her forever home.

“They adore her and she tolerates them. She wouldn’t let us take adoption photos in our photo booth, she just growled and ran out of the room,” the animal shelter’s post stated. “She was in a hurry to get home where she will have her own private bedroom to stay in until she is ready to transition to the rest of the home. Then she will have access to the many catwalks, indoor cat trees, enclosed cattery and cat pond.”

Also – Perdita is no longer Perdita. Her new name is Noel, “just in case the name Perdita is the cause of her anger.”

You can follow this “World’s Worst Cat” perhaps be changed into the world’s best cat via an Instagram account: @perditas_journey

