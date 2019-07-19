Vet gives advice about heartworm prevention

How to Help Prevent Pests

Preventing pests from entering your home is one way that pet owners can help keep their pets safe. Below are some preventative steps you can take:

Regularly check your pet’s food, water and shelter for bugs

Remove bedding or toys if you see signs of insect activity

Store pet food in sealed containers

Fix leaky plumbing and remove areas of standing water

Seal cracks and crevices to help keep bugs out of your house, including your window frames

Keep outdoor pets contained in a fenced yard. If they enter an infested area, fleas and ticks can hop on board within seconds

Keep leaves raked, grass cut and bushes trimmed to reduce tick habitat

Check your pet regularly for fleas and ticks, especially when they are allowed outside of your yard or other controlled areas

If your pet has been affected by pests, then you should consult with your veterinarian before using any medication or repellent.

How Pest Control Professionals Can Help

Though taking preventative steps can help alleviate pest issues, DIY solutions often fall short of complete control. That’s where pest control professionals can assist, and the professionals at Terminix are here to help. Terminix technicians use pesticides according to the label and do not treat pets at all. However, for efficiency of service and as a precaution, you should always contain your pet and put food and toys away when a technician is treating your home.

When pests like fleas and ticks are prevented and controlled, that’s good for your pets. It creates a better environment for them, and you. Learn more about Terminix pest control today.