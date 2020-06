LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- This morning, we have two pets of the week from the Humane Society of Pulaski County!

Punky is three months old and Wicket is four months old.

They are both very playful, affectionate and like to be held.

The Humane Society is still closed to the public, but you call and make an appointment to adopt.

It’s kitten season and they are trying to find homes for their felines so they can help more that are in need.