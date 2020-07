PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.- It’s time to introduce you to our pet of the week from the Humane Society of Pulaski County.

Meet Renny!

She’s about 1-and-a-half years old.

She is a Treeing Walker Coonhound.

She weighs about 40 pounds and she loves outside play time and needs room to zoom around.

The humane society is closed to the public, but you can call 501-227-6166 and make an appointment to adopt.

They are teaming up with Bissell Empty the Shelter event, which makes all adoptions just $25.