LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Our latest Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Pulaski County (HSPC) is Reggie!

He’s a 3-year-old Hound mix who’s up for adoption.

He’s described as very playful, friendly, and smart.

Reggie needs activity and a big yard and would be a great adventure partner.

The HSPC is closed to the public but you can call and make an appointment to adopt.

Adoption fees are only $25 until Sunday as they try to empty the shelter.