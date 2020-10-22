Pet of the Week: Neo

Clear the Shelters
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Our newest “Pet of the Week” is named Neo.

The 80-pound Lab mix is up for adoption at The Humane Society of Pulaski County.

He’s five-years-old and was rescued from a hoarding situation, according to HSPC.

Neo has learned to trust people and should really come out of his shell once he finds his own home.

Click here to visit the HSPC website to find out how to adopt Neo.

The HSPC will be taking part in the “Fill the Outback” event at Subaru of Little Rock on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone who donates a pet item will be entered in a drawing to win a Yeti cooler or dog bowl.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Virtual Adoption Avaailable Throught the Following Links

 

Little Rock Animal Village Dogs – https://www.friendsoftheanimalvillage.org/adoptable-dogs

 

Little Rock Animal Village Cats – https://www.friendsoftheanimalvillage.org/adoptable-cats 

 

Human Society of Pulaski County Dogs –  https://warmhearts.org/adoptable-dogs/ 

 

Humane Society of Pulaski County Cats – https://warmhearts.org/adoptable-cats/

 

ArkanPaws  – http://www.arkanpaws.org/adoptables.html

 

Maumelle Friends of the Animals – https://maumellefoa.org/dogs/

 

Maumelle Friends of the Animals –  https://maumellefoa.org/cats/

 

City of Bryant Dogs/Cats – https://www.cityofbryant.com/1091/Adopt-a-Pet

 

The Humane Society of Saline County Dogs – https://www.hssaline.org/dogs

 

The Humane Society of Saline County Cats – https://www.hssaline.org/cats

 

Pet Resources

More Pet resources

 

Special Thanks to FAB&T who will be hosting our adoption event on August 29th!

 

CARE
Humane Society of Pulaski County
North Little Rock Animal Shelter
Friends of the Animal Village
Out of the Woods Animal Shelter
Jefferson County Humane Society
Maumelle Friends of the Animals
Humane Society of Saline County
Bryant Animal Control and Adoption
Benton Animal Services
Humane Society of Faulkner County
Conway Animal Welfare Unit
Arkanpaws
Humane Society of Garland County
Guardian Angels Cat Shelter
Hot Springs Village Animal Welfare League
City of Hot Springs Animal Services
Russellville Animal Shelter
Heber Springs Humane Society
Lonoke Animal Shelter
Cabot Animal Control
Beebe Humane Society
Humane Society of Searcy
Jacksonville Animal Control
Rock City Rescue
Sherwood Animal Services
Pine Bluff Animal Control

Trending Stories

About Clear the Shelters

NBC and Telemundo stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 29 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 411,292 pets found their forever homes since 2015.

Trending Stories