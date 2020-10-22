Pet of the Week: Neo

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Our newest “Pet of the Week” is named Neo.

The 80-pound Lab mix is up for adoption at The Humane Society of Pulaski County.

He’s five-years-old and was rescued from a hoarding situation, according to HSPC.

Neo has learned to trust people and should really come out of his shell once he finds his own home.

Click here to visit the HSPC website to find out how to adopt Neo.

The HSPC will be taking part in the “Fill the Outback” event at Subaru of Little Rock on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone who donates a pet item will be entered in a drawing to win a Yeti cooler or dog bowl.