Pet of the Week: Liam

Pet of the week for July 25th is Liam. He’s a 5-month-old Lab Mix. He is very playful and friendly. He also loves to cuddle and gets along well with kids.
Liam is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Pulaski County.
Pet of the week for July 25th is Liam. He’s a 5-month-old Lab Mix. He is very playful and friendly. He also loves to cuddle and gets along well with kids.
Liam is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Pulaski County.
Preventing pests from entering your home is one way that pet owners can help keep their pets safe. Below are some preventative steps you can take:
If your pet has been affected by pests, then you should consult with your veterinarian before using any medication or repellent.
Though taking preventative steps can help alleviate pest issues, DIY solutions often fall short of complete control. That’s where pest control professionals can assist, and the professionals at Terminix are here to help. Terminix technicians use pesticides according to the label and do not treat pets at all. However, for efficiency of service and as a precaution, you should always contain your pet and put food and toys away when a technician is treating your home.
When pests like fleas and ticks are prevented and controlled, that’s good for your pets. It creates a better environment for them, and you. Learn more about Terminix pest control today.
|CARE
|Humane Society of Pulaski County
|North Little Rock Animal Shelter
|Friends of the Animal Village
|Out of the Woods Animal Shelter
|Jefferson County Humane Society
|Maumelle Friends of the Animals
|Humane Society of Saline County
|Bryant Animal Control and Adoption
|Benton Animal Services
|Humane Society of Faulkner County
|Conway Animal Welfare Unit
|Arkanpaws
|Humane Society of Garland County
|Guardian Angels Cat Shelter
|Hot Springs Village Animal Welfare League
|City of Hot Springs Animal Services
|Russellville Animal Shelter
|Heber Springs Humane Society
|Lonoke Animal Shelter
|Cabot Animal Control
|Beebe Humane Society
|Humane Society of Searcy
|Jacksonville Animal Control
|Rock City Rescue
|Sherwood Animal Services
|Pine Bluff Animal Control
NBC and Telemundo stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.