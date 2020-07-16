Pet of the Week: Kane

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.- It’s time to introduce you to our pet of the week from the Humane Society of Pulaski County!

Kane is a 4-year-old cat.

He’s very talkative and always wants attention.

He is also really affectionate and gets along with other cats.

The Humane Society of Pulaski County is closed to the public, but you can call 501-227-6166 and make an appointment to adopt.

