Pet of the Week: Joyce

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.- It’s time to introduce you to our pet of the week from the Humane Society of Pulaski County.
Joyce is an 8-year-old lab mix.
She loves people and attention, and is very playful.
She weighs around 20 pounds and needs a privacy fence because she is very agile.
The Humane Society is closed to the public, but you can call 501-227-6166 and make an appointment to adopt.
For more information about the Humane Society of Pulaski County, click here.
