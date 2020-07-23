Pet of the Week: Joyce

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.- It’s time to introduce you to our pet of the week from the Humane Society of Pulaski County.

Joyce is an 8-year-old lab mix.

She loves people and attention, and is very playful.

She weighs around 20 pounds and needs a privacy fence because she is very agile.

The Humane Society is closed to the public, but you can call 501-227-6166 and make an appointment to adopt.

For more information about the Humane Society of Pulaski County

