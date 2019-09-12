Pet of the Week: Hope

What do I do if my pet dies at home?

Pet Cremation Services provides home pickup, please call us to make arrangements.

(501) 831-4562 is answered 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. An operator will take your message and contact Pet Creamation Services if it is after normal hours.

What about euthanization services at home?

Your veterinarian or a mobile veterinary service will need to perform the euthanasia. Pet Cremation Services will meet at your home at the designated time.

May I bring my pet to Pet Cremation Services?

Yes. Call in order for Pet Cremation Services to prepare for your pet’s arrival.

What is the timing of the cremation process?

Pet Cremation Services normally has your pet ready and returned to your veterinary clinic in five business days.

However, if a special urn is ordered or engraving, the return time may be as long as 14 days.

How do I know that the pet returned to me is actually my pet?

Pet Cremation Services believes that every pet and owner deserves the security of I.D. protection without the added trauma of the pet owner having to view the cremation.

In order to ensure that your pet is treated with care, it is identified at the Veterinary Clinic with an ID tag that follows the pet throughout the pick up, transport and cremation process.

Pet Cremation Services understands that your pet is a member of your family and deserves the very best.

Pet Cremation Services offers the option of a pet owner to be with their pet until the very end and attend a privately viewed cremation. Please contact us if you wish to attend.