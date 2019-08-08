Pet of the Week: Dexter

Dexter is our Pet of the Week for August 8th. He is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Pulaski County.
Adoptions in August are only $50!
Preventing pests from entering your home is one way that pet owners can help keep their pets safe. Below are some preventative steps you can take:
If your pet has been affected by pests, then you should consult with your veterinarian before using any medication or repellent.
Though taking preventative steps can help alleviate pest issues, DIY solutions often fall short of complete control. That’s where pest control professionals can assist, and the professionals at Terminix are here to help. Terminix technicians use pesticides according to the label and do not treat pets at all. However, for efficiency of service and as a precaution, you should always contain your pet and put food and toys away when a technician is treating your home.
When pests like fleas and ticks are prevented and controlled, that’s good for your pets. It creates a better environment for them, and you. Learn more about Terminix pest control today.
What do I do if my pet dies at home?
Pet Cremation Services provides home pickup, please call us to make arrangements.
(501) 831-4562 is answered 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. An operator will take your message and contact Pet Creamation Services if it is after normal hours.
What about euthanization services at home?
Your veterinarian or a mobile veterinary service will need to perform the euthanasia. Pet Cremation Services will meet at your home at the designated time.
May I bring my pet to Pet Cremation Services?
Yes. Call in order for Pet Cremation Services to prepare for your pet’s arrival.
What is the timing of the cremation process?
Pet Cremation Services normally has your pet ready and returned to your veterinary clinic in five business days.
However, if a special urn is ordered or engraving, the return time may be as long as 14 days.
How do I know that the pet returned to me is actually my pet?
Pet Cremation Services believes that every pet and owner deserves the security of I.D. protection without the added trauma of the pet owner having to view the cremation.
In order to ensure that your pet is treated with care, it is identified at the Veterinary Clinic with an ID tag that follows the pet throughout the pick up, transport and cremation process.
Pet Cremation Services understands that your pet is a member of your family and deserves the very best.
Pet Cremation Services offers the option of a pet owner to be with their pet until the very end and attend a privately viewed cremation. Please contact us if you wish to attend.
How much does cremation cost?
This depends on the type of cremation (i.e. private cremation or communal cremation) and the location of the pet pickup. Consult with your veterinarian regarding the type of cremation you want. Their office will review pricing options with you.
For more information CLICK HERE
NBC and Telemundo stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.