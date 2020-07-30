Pet of the Week: Abigail

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.- It’s time to introduce you to our pet of the week from the Humane Society of Pulaski County!

Meet Abigail!

She is a 3-month-old Lab/Shepherd mix.

She is very playful and outgoing.

She likes other dogs and she is good on a leash.

The humane society will welcome the public this weekend, on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Social distancing and face masks are required.

About Clear the Shelters

NBC and Telemundo stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 29 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 411,292 pets found their forever homes since 2015.

