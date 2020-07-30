Pet of the Week: Abigail

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.- It’s time to introduce you to our pet of the week from the Humane Society of Pulaski County!
Meet Abigail!
She is a 3-month-old Lab/Shepherd mix.
She is very playful and outgoing.
She likes other dogs and she is good on a leash.
The humane society will welcome the public this weekend, on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Social distancing and face masks are required.
