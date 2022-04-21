LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Hilary’s Hounds has partnered with Community Bakery in Little Rock to help the animals in the Little Rock Animal Village.

The Adopt-a-Shelter Pet campaign kicked off Tuesday, April 19 with in-store sales of “Paw” and “Adopt” cookies.

Proceeds will be donated to the Friends of the Animal Village in honor of Andrea Underwood, former FLRAV board member and adoption advocate who lost her battle with cancer last fall.

The campaign will run through National Adopt-a-Shelter Pet Day on Saturday, April 30.