This week’s Hilary Hounds features Trix.
If you are looking for pup who is house trained and gentle with kids, he is your boy!
For more details on how to adopt him, visit FriendsoftheAnimalVillage.org.
by: Miriam Battles
|CARE
|Humane Society of Pulaski County
|North Little Rock Animal Shelter
|Friends of the Animal Village
|Out of the Woods Animal Shelter
|Jefferson County Humane Society
|Maumelle Friends of the Animals
|Humane Society of Saline County
|Bryant Animal Control and Adoption
|Benton Animal Services
|Humane Society of Faulkner County
|Conway Animal Welfare Unit
|Arkanpaws
|Humane Society of Garland County
|Guardian Angels Cat Shelter
|Hot Springs Village Animal Welfare League
|City of Hot Springs Animal Services
|Russellville Animal Shelter
|Heber Springs Humane Society
|Lonoke Animal Shelter
|Cabot Animal Control
|Beebe Humane Society
|Humane Society of Searcy
|Jacksonville Animal Control
|Rock City Rescue
|Sherwood Animal Services
|Pine Bluff Animal Control